Last-minute shipping deadlines are upon us

Some deadlines for shipping packages for pre-Christmas or Christmas delivery have already come and gone.

Here are the options left to ship something before Christmas:

UPS

Thursday, Dec. 22

Normal pickup and delivery service. This is the last day to ship all UPS Next Day Air packages to be delivered before Christmas Day (delivery on Friday, Dec. 23). This is the last day to ship all UPS 2nd Day Air packages to be delivered before Christmas Day (must use the Saturday Delivery option for delivery on Saturday, Dec. 24).

Friday, Dec. 23

Normal pickup and delivery service. This is the last day to ship all UPS Next Day Air packages to be delivered before Christmas Day (must use the Saturday Delivery option for delivery on Saturday, Dec. 24).

Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve

Delivery of UPS Worldwide Express, UPS Next Day Air and UPS 2nd Day Air packages processed and labeled for Saturday Delivery.

Pickup service available for UPS Air and international Air packages* for regular Saturday pickup customers. UPS On-Call Pickup service is available to all customers for UPS Air and international Air packages.

Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day

No UPS pickup or delivery service.

US Postal Service

December 23*

Priority Mail Express Service

Fed-Ex

December 24

For December 24 delivery, FedEx First Overnight, Priority Overnight, 2Day, packages must be sent by 8 p.m. Dec. 23 and will incur a $16 Saturday delivery fee.

Fed-Ex Home Delivery will not deliver on Dec. 24.

FedEx recommends checking here before sending something todetermine delivery date. http://www.fedex.com/grd/maps/ShowMapEntry.do?cc=US&language=en

Amazon

December 22

Two-day Shipping (free with Prime)

December 23

One-Day Shipping (In select cities. Free with Prime)

December 24 9:30 a.m. local time

Same-Day Delivery (In select cities. Free with Prime)

December 24 9:45 p.m. local time

Two-Hour Delivery (In select cities. Free and exclusive for Prime Members via Prime Now)