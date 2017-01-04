BASKETBALL: Late 3 lifts Summit past Brentwood; Independence splits with Ravenwood

Photos by STEVE WHEELER

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brentwood 46 at Summit 48

Tai Carter hit a go-ahead three-pointer in the final seconds to push Summit to a 48-46 win over Brentwood Tuesday.

He finished with seven points, while his brother, John Carter, posted 17. Demontay Dixon and Jaden Lewis added 11 points apiece in the victory.

Kellen King led Brentwood with 16 points, while Reed Smith had 13.

Independence 63 at Ravenwood 51

Independence’s Jeremiah Barr and Grayson Murphy scored 20 points apiece in a 63-51 win over Ravenwood.

Elon Smallwood led RHS with 18 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brentwood 38 at Summit 65

Summit’s Zacharyia Esmon scored 25 points and Olivia Colson posted 14 in a 65-38 victory against Brentwood.

Independence 29 at Ravenwood 44

Kiera Downey scored 17 points to lead Ravenwood to a 44-29 win over Independence Tuesday.