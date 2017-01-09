LEGISLATIVE OUTLOOK: What it means for Glen Casada as majority leader

Sitting second in command in the House of Representatives, one of Williamson’s own will oversee much of the productivity in the legislature this session.

The 110th General Assembly will convene on Jan. 10. Elected by the GOP caucus in late 2016, Thompson’s Station Republican Glen Casada has elevated his leadership level to majority leader.

That means Casada will largely carry much of what’s on Gov. Bill Haslam’s agenda, and some of the items that are on his own.

“At the end of the day caucus chairman and majority leader are parallel,” Casada said. “It’s not a whole lot different, but the hat is a different color. The caucus chair position is important but it’s a different responsibility. It’s more outward – more of public policy and a face.”

So what’s on Casada’s mind at the start of the session? Quite a bit, with transportation and infrastructure at the top of his last as majority leader.

“We will be looking for a more permanent revenue for sustainable funding,” Casada said. “It’s a testament to the governor. He wants to get it right. All sides have his attention and it’s a work in progress as we speak.”

Any large changes to health care will sit at a standstill, largely dependent on what the incoming Trump administration will do at the federal level.

Casada has been an advocate for block-grant funding to the states. He said during his campaign this last time he wasn’t in favor of Insure Tennessee and has not thought highly of the Affordable Care Act because of the federal oversight of Tennessee.

“It’s going to take them a year to figure out what a block grant looks like back the states,” Casada said. “That does force us into a holding pattern, and the rules change. You have people in the gap. You have escalating insurance rates, hurting those that used to could afford it. I think the block grant is the answer. I think we can provide an affordable alternative to everybody. But we are in a holding pattern until then.”

With nothing officially filed yet, Casada said he’s holding several spots for business interests, one of the key plugs in his 2016 campaign. Not just a Williamson County issue, Casada would like to better figure out broadband Internet for rural areas through a co-op system.

“Broadband is the new interstate and so we have to figure out a way to get broadband to those areas,” Casads said. “You may hear us debate cooperatives. For instance, people in Leiper’s Fork and College Grove buy internet from ATT and sell it to their neighbors. Municipalities have an unfair advantage. Their bonds are different and distinct advantage over the for-profits. The cooperative would buy from for-profits.”

Casada also been working with Franklin Police Department Chief Deborah Faulkner when it comes to the issue of policing and body cameras. The chief has been debating how to handle the issue since the City of Franklin budgeted for the technology. But wanting a better handle on state law, Faulkner has been patient in its implementation. Casada said he intends to carry a bill dealing with the issue. Lawmakers and departments have been trying to figure out the appropriate ways to handle open record policies, storage of footage and rules officers have to follow.

“The Tennessee Coalition of Open Government opposes what we are trying to do,” Casada said. “But departments want something in law to protect themselves.”

Casada will also have bills focusing on business, divorce laws, medical malpractice and internet sales tax.

The 110th General Assembly will ring in Tuesday at noon.