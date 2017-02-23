LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Schools want strategic planning input

To the Editor:

The quality of our schools in Williamson County is one of the reasons that this is such a great place to live and work.

Williamson County Schools are coming to the end of their 7-year strategic plan that has been in place since 2011. That strategic plan has been the laser focus of the district and has had great results.

To formulate a new strategic plan that advances our schools, WCS needs input from all of us that are part of this community, not only families with students in schools.

The schools are holding community meetings. One meeting was held 2/21 at Independence High School. There are three remaining meetings where you can hear about the success of the current strategic plan and give your input for the next one.

Tuesday, 2/28 at Fairview Middle School, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 3/7 at Nolensville High School, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 3/9 at Ravenwood High School, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Nothing great is accomplished without a road map and plan. Help WCS with theirs.

The Education Foundation for Williamson County

Julian Bibb, Chair

Barry Allen, Alena Bell, Jeff Bivins, Betsy Crossley, Dawn Dietrich, Susan Graham, Kim Hamner, Debbie Henry, David Houston, Richard Iannelli, Matt Magallanes, Robbie Moon, Janine Moore, Rick Wimberly