Little Sprouts consignment sale Mar. 9 in downtown Franklin

The Little Sprouts Sale will kick off it’s Spring event Thursday, March 9, through Saturday, March 11 at 1022 Columbia Avenue, at the former grocery store in the H.G. Hill Shopping Center in Downtown Franklin.

The upscale children’s consignment event, which has grown into the largest in Tennessee, features more than 300 consignors and more than 15,000 like-new, name brand and boutique items including clothes, shoes, baby equipment, toys and more.

Local mom and business woman, Mindy Hyatt Spradlin started the sale nine years ago and has watched it grow, drawing customers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky. “People come from all over Tennessee and beyond for this sale. It’s an honor to provide both a place for local moms to sell their upscale and name brand items while also offering high quality products to parents for great prices.”

Little Sprouts has named Williamson County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) as the beneficiary for the Spring sale. CASA helps children in abusive or neglectful situations through speaking on behalf of them in courtrooms, identifying safe homes for them and listening to their stories. “We often forget that so many children are abused or neglected every day right here in Tennessee, Spradlin said in a press release. “We have a huge heart for these kids and aim to raise more money than ever before for this terrific cause.”

A portion of all proceeds will be given to CASA from the final sale. Shoppers will also have the opportunity to give directly to the organization at checkout.

New moms can register online for the opportunity to shop before the public. There are still several consignor slots available as well. Individuals interested in selling items as a consignor must register at www.littlesproutssale.com. Consignors receive 70% of their total sales and the opportunity to receive up to 80% by volunteering. Consignors and volunteers receive passes to shop the private pre-sale on March 7 and 8.

Public sale hours are Thursday, March 9, 9-7, Friday, March 10, 9-7, Saturday, March 11, 8-12 (Many Items 1/2 Price). Cash, Visa, MC, AMEX, and Discover are accepted.