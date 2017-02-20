PHOTOS: Don’t worry, house fire in Brentwood was only a drill

PHOTOS BY ANDREW COLLIGNON

A house went up in flames in Brentwood on Saturday, but this house fire was an opportunity, not a tragedy.

Last week, the Brentwood Home Page reported that the Fire & Rescue Department would be conducting live fire training on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Chief Brian Goss explained that the department is eager to participate in such exercises when possible, as they provide firefighters with valuable real-world experience working in fire conditions.

“It’s a huge benefit to us because we don’t have a lot of fires in Brentwood, and it gives us the opportunity to do some live fire training in an actual house that you just can’t get with a simulator,” Goss said.

Here is a slideshow of images from the fire training put together by photographer Andrew Collignon.