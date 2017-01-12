Local bowlers make TSSAA Individual State Championships

A handful of local high school bowlers have qualified for the 2017 TSSAA State Bowling Individual Championships in Smyrna, Tenn., next week.

The action gets rolling on Jan. 19 with the individual bowling competition, then the team play starting on the 20th with the championship finishing up on the 21st.

The State Championships are being held at the Smyrna Bowling Center located at 95 Weakley Ln, Smyrna, TN 37167.

So how does it work? The top four male and top four females from each district automatically qualify. Also, the the top 12 averages of bowlers who did not automatically qualify from the combined districts/regions will qualify for the state tournament.

The top 24 girls and top 24 boys will advance to the next round based on total pinfall. More information here.

TSSAA Division I Boys

Brentwood High School

Justin Hammers (Jr.)

Patrick Wolff (Sr.)

Summit High School

Michael Krewson (Sr.)

Jeremy Wilson (Sr.)

TSSAA Division I Girls

Brentwood High School

Camy Barber (Sr.)

Franklin High School

Libby Butler (Jr.)

Independence High School

Madison Brentson (Sr.)

Spring Hill High School

Karry Stewart (Jr.)

Summit High School

Katie Carpenter (Fr.)

2017 TSSAA State Bowling Tournament Schedule for Thursday, January 19, 2017

8:30 a.m. – Division I Boys’ Individual Quarterfinals

11:30 a.m. – Division I Girls’ Individual Quarterfinals

3:00 p.m. – Division I Boys’ Individual Semifinals (Lanes 27-38)

3:00 p.m. – Division I Girls’ Individual Semifinals (Lanes 39-50)

For a full schedule please visit the TSSAA website.

