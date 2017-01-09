Local pup competing in 2017 Puppy Bowl

Williamson County Animal Center has announced that Tucker, an Australian shepherd mix adopted from the shelter, will be appearing on #TeamFluff during Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIII, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

This is the third year that a puppy from WCAC has been featured in the annual Animal Planet show. The program airs on the day of the Super Bowl, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 5 on Fox.

“We are delighted to be participating again,” Shelter director Laura Chavarria said.

Tucker, a “super-cute” 16-week old Australian shepherd mix, will be showing her herding skills in the PEDIGREE® Starting Lineup for #TeamFluff as they take on archrivals #TeamRuff in a winner-take-all-battle. Tucker will also be vying for the coveted BISSELL®MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) award, determined by viewer voting, and the inaugural Petco Lombarky trophy.

The Williamson County Animal Center submitted audition tapes for several pups in September 2016, and late last year staff members traveled to New York City with Tucker for a taping session.

“It was a wonderful experience,” Chavarria said, “to visit the Animal Planet studios and see puppies from all over the country.”

According to Animal Planet, the annual Puppy Bowl event drew more than 9 million viewers last year.

“Its an honor to be selected, and it raises awareness and recognition for shelters and rescue groups across the United States,” Chavarria said.

In addition to watching the broadcast, which will be repeated for ten hours on game day, fans can check out www.AnimalPlanet.com/PuppyBowl for fantasy teams, puppy cams, a special preview video, puppy profiles and information on a virtual reality option for meeting the contestants.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School, (615) 790-5590. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or at the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.