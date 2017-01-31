Local vendors, design celebs part of Antiques & Garden Show

The Antiques and Garden Show will take place on Feb. 3 – Feb. 5 at the Music City Center in Nashville.

It’s one of the largest shows in the country with exhibitors from all over the nation, including two from Franklin.

Avec Moi on Main Street and Scarlett Scales Antiques will have booths at the show, along with other vendors showcasing garden spaces, horticultural items and antiques.

During the three-day event, TV Host and Interior Designer, Nate Berkus will be the keynote speaker on Friday. You’ve seen him on the “Oprah Winfrey Show,” the “Nate Berkus Show” and you may have even shopped his latest design collaboration with Target. Now, you can learn more from the interior designer himself. Berkus will also be signing copies of his book, The Things That Matter, following his presentation.



Other speakers throughout the weekend include:

Brooke and Steve Giannetti, California-based design duo and authors of Patina Style and Patina Farm;

Mary McDonald, an LA-based award-winning interior designer and star of Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Decorators” and “Property Envy;”

Robert Leleux, author and founder of the Southern Style Now Festival;

Jesse Carrier and Mara Miller, interior design power couple behind Carrier and Company Interiors in New York City and authors of Carrier and Company: Positively Chic Interiors;

Nathan Turner, California-based interior designer and special projects editor at Architectural Digest;

Tara Guérard, Charleston-based award winning wedding and event planner.

Tickets are now available at on the Antiques and Garden Show website. Be sure to follow Antiques and Garden Show on Facebook for the latest updates.