Local woman appointed to key budget post in state Senate

OFFICE OF THE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Lt. Governor McNally (R-Oak Ridge) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Senate Director of Budget Analysis Catherine Haire of Williamson County.

Haire replaces Rick Nicholson who was recently appointed Senate Chief of Staff.

“Catherine has been one of the most valued and dependable members of our staff in the Senate for many years,” said Lt. Gov. McNally. “Government Operations is one of the most efficient well-run committees in the Senate. That is due in no small part to Catherine’s thorough and professional work. She is well-qualified and well-prepared for this position. I am confident she will be an outstanding budget director.”

As budget director, Haire will provide budget analysis for all Senate members and staff and consult with all standing committees on all budget related matters. The Senate Budget Director works closely with the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee and the administration putting together the budget and organizing budget hearings.

“Catherine was a joy to work with as a research analyst when I was Chairman of the Government Operations and I know she will be an invaluable resource for the Finance Committee as Budget Director,” said Finance, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Sen. Bo Watson (R-Hixson). “I was proud to recommend her for this position.”

“Catherine has been the backbone of the Senate Government Operations Committee since before I was a Senator,” said Government Operations Committee Chairman Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville). “We hate to lose her at Government Operations but I know the Senate’s budget needs will be well taken care of with Catherine as director. This is an excellent choice.”

A former photojournalist and non-profit program director, Catherine Haire began her government service in the Senate as a legislative assistant. Most recently, Haire served the Senate Government Operations Committee as research analyst for the past eight years.

A graduate of Pennsylvania State University, Catherine lives in Williamson County with her husband of 34 years, Marc. The Haires have two adult sons, one daughter-in-law and four grandchildren.