Local woman’s donation bolsters trust fund for Brentwood police officers, firefighters

One 30-year resident of Brentwoood showed her appreciation for the police and fire departments recently by donating to its Public Safety Employees Trust Fund and she is hoping the action catches on with others.

Gloria Benson sees herself as a caretaker and a giver, and she’s done what she could to act as both for Brentwood’s public safety workers. She’s baked dozens of pies for members of the police department — so many that Benson said she is known as “the pie lady.” But she recently decided to do something different. She wrote a generous check to help local firefighters and police officers in times of crisis.

The latter idea came after Benson began to ask herself what more she could do for the departments. Pies were fine and all, but she thought Brentwood’s public safety officials deserved something extra-special.

She had gotten to know Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes over the years and brought the question to him.

Hughes told her about a special fund for Brentwood firefighters and police officers set up in Brentwood in 1994, the Public Safety Employees Trust Fund. According to the city resolution that brought it into existence, the fund would offer support to public safety workers or their families “to defray the costs of medical procedures, health care, funeral expenses and/or living expenses when such costs are not fully covered by insurance, benefits or other assistance programs.”

Benson had given to the Fraternal Order of Police before, but she had never heard of the Public Safety Employees Trust Fund. It was just what she had been looking for.

“I gave $2,000, and that was stretching it for me, but guess what, I can live without it,” said Benson, who gets by on disability payments.

Since its inception, the fund has helped members of the Brentwood police and fire departments and their families when faced with some of the toughest times of their lives. Cancer diagnoses, funeral costs, and injuries in the line of duty are all examples of the large and unexpected expenses that can wreak havoc on household finances at the most vulnerable times.

Chief Hughes described Benson’s gift as “really, really generous,” and he expressed hope that it would increase awareness of the fund, which many Brentwood residents do not know about.

The fund was actually started by someone in a similar position to Benson. A private citizen wanted to give back to the city’s public safety workers, but did not know the best way to do so.

“When this trust fund was created, we felt like we had a need to create something like this because people would want to make a donation to police or fire, and we really didn’t have any type of account that was set up to allow them to do that,” Hughes said.

That function has continued into the present day, Brentwood Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss said.

“We can’t accept money or gratuities, but some people insist on getting us something, so we also explain to them that we can’t take it for our services, but we will put it in the Public Safety Trust Fund for officers who find themselves in a dire situation and need assistance,” Goss said.

The initial donation to the fund from one private citizen was $10,000. Over the years, the fund has grown to its present size of $49,636.

Both Chief Goss and Chief Hughes said while the fund is used sparingly, it has been of immense assistance to certain members of their department in the past. Chief Goss said the fund has helped firefighters who were affected by the 2010 floods as well as others who have received devastating medical diagnoses. Chief Hughes brought up the example of the fund helping officers’ families dealing with funeral expenses, and also mentioned that the fund had gone towards helping officers injured in the line of duty.

Hughes said officers have been “so appreciative” of the financial aid they have received from the fund, and that they are “very humbled and grateful for citizens like Gloria and all of those throughout the years who have made contributions to this fund.”

Although the fund is far from empty today, Hughes said the money can go fast in times of crisis.

“When you’re talking about that many employees and you look at what that fund balance is, if we had multiple needs in a short period of time than that money wouldn’t stretch very far,” he said, adding the police department has 61 sworn and 17 civilian employees and the Fire & Rescue had a similar number.

Gloria Benson is cognizant of that fact, and she is hoping her donation acts as a catalyst to get others in the Brentwood area to give to the fund.

Not everyone would have to give $2,000, of course.

“Most people that live out here, they can afford $25,” Benson said. “After all, the police come to them, the fire department comes to them. What’s wrong with giving a little extra to help those people individually because that’s what they do for us every single moment of the day?”

The way Benson sees it, if she can do it, anybody can.

“People need to understand that giving a little bit is not gonna break you,” she said. “It’s gonna show that you truly do have heartfelt feelings for the men and women that serve us.”

Donations to the Public Safety Employees Trust Fund can either be dropped off in person at the Brentwood Municipal Center at 5211 Maryland Way or sent by mail to the following address: City of Brentwood Finance Department, C/O Theresa Porter or Karen Harper, PO Box 788, Brentwood, TN, 37024. It is encouraged that donors write Public Safety Employees Trust Fund on the memo line of any checks they give, or that they attach a document making it clear that their donation is intended for the fund.