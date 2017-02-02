Locals are 25 percent of Transit Citizen Leadership Academy

Williamson County elected officials, developers and business owners were part of the new class as The Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee kicked off its 10th Transit Citizen Leadership Academy on Feb. 1.

This class provides members with information and resources they need to become thought leaders on the growing transit discussion in Middle Tennessee.

The first class was highlighted by discussions led by Robert J. Stewart, former chairman of the National Association of Railroad Passengers, David Briley, vice mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, and Adetokunbo “Toks” Omishakin, deputy commissioner/chief of the Environment and Planning Bureau for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The goal is to educate and empower the 28 members of the academy to become effective advocates for transit solutions. Together with alumni from the previous classes, these community leaders will help build support for emerging options throughout Middle Tennessee.

“The Transit Alliance is excited to welcome its tenth class of leaders,” said Jo Ann Graves, president and CEO of the alliance. “Middle Tennessee is at a critical juncture in the transit conversation, and, for that reason, it is important to the Transit Alliance that we are educating the future community and transit leaders for our region.”

The academy is made possible with support from the Ingram Industries, Inc., and other contributors. The class will meet weekly through March.

There are many additional opportunities to get involved with the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee. Visit the website to learn more about upcoming TCLA classes and ways to get involved with the Middle Tennessee transit discussion.

Seven of the 28 members of the class are from Williamson County:

Brad Baumgartner, senior planner, City of Franklin

Brandon Bell, town alderman, Town of Thompson’s Station, senior architect, Gresham Smith & Partners

Betsy Crossley, city commissioner, City of Brentwood

Holly McCall, owner/principal, Morrigan Strategies, Williamson County

Eric McElroy, project manager, HDR, Williamson County

Michael Phillips, owner, Ansbach Artisans Fine Art Gallery, Williamson County

Stephen Songy, director, Client Strategy and Consulting, CBRE, Inc., Williamson County

Other members of the class are:

Lewis Agnew, president, Chas. Hawkins Co., Inc., Davidson County

Kim Baker, chief executive officer, Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce, Sumner County

Lauren Brooks, project manager, Stansell Electric Company, Davidson County

Shelby Cowman, AVP/commercial relationship manager, Regions Bank, Davidson County

Nicholas Deidiker, financial adviser, UBS Financial Services Inc., Davidson County

Joshua Evans, 0wner, The UPS Store of Springfield, Robertson County

Wil Evans, president – Maury County Chamber and Economic Alliance, Maury County

Alicia Fitts, partner, Fitts Land Partners, Maury County

Monroe Gildersleeve, county commissioner, Montgomery County

Brian Hite, master resilience trainer – performance expert, comprehensive soldier and family fitness, Cheatham County

Trey Lewis, vice president, Ole South Properties Inc., Rutherford County

Jason Loggins, market president, Bank of Tennessee, Wilson County

Kevin C. Michael, Counsel, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP, Davidson County

Michele T. Nanna, senior associate, Gresham Smith & Partners, Davidson County

Buford L. “Booty” Reed, chief executive officer, Dickson Housing Authority, County Commissioner, Dickson County

Tom Stumb, chairman and CEO, Truxton Trust Company, Davidson County

Whitney Sullivan, Transportation Manager 2, Local Programs Development Office, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Davidson County

Carolyn Tumbleson, director of development, Middle Tennessee State University, Jones College of Business, Rutherford County

Mary Margo Turner, partner/attorney, Rudy Winstead Turner, PLLC, Davidson County

Peter Westerholm, senior policy analyst, Nashville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, Davidson County

Kerry Wood, owner, Kerry Wood Photography, Davidson County

About the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee

The Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee works with contributors, community officials and regional leaders to build support for funding regional transit in Middle Tennessee. The purpose of the alliance is to educate, empower and mobilize policy to serve the entire region. The mission is to build support for funding regional transit by mobilizing community leadership. Companies, organizations and individuals can be part of the Transit Alliance through public and private partnerships as well as sponsorship opportunities. One of the primary offerings of the Transit Alliance is the Transit Citizen Leadership Academy. Over 233 people have graduated from the academy. To apply for future Transit Citizen Leadership Academy classes, please visit thetransitalliance.org/transit-academy/.