Looney apologizes on Twitter for not delaying school

In a post on Twitter this morning, Mike Looney, director of Williamson County Schools, apologized for delaying the start of school, saying that the line of severe storms crossed the county earlier than expected.

“In order to cancel or delay school, and inform all families, we must make a decision no later than 5:30 a.m. We did not confirm the accelerated track of the storm until 6 a.m. I am committed to continuing to improve our operations for the benefit of WCS families.”

Heavy rain and hail began falling in Franklin around 7 a.m., even as high school bus routes were beginning to run.

The fast-moving storm created damage from Grassland across Cool Springs into Brentwood along Moores Lane. It raced across Nolensville and caused damage on I-24 and into Rutherford County.

Looney said in the tweet that several field trips were cancelled earlier based on weather forecasts.

“I apologize for my decision not to delay school this morning. Key personnel had monitored the storm’s track during the past several days. We expected it to arrive later this morning during the school day.”

The leaders of Metro Nashville Public Schools issued a similar apology on Jan. 6 after calling for a snow day dismissal shortly after schools convened.

