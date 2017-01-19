Love the Dress collecting formal wear for annual event

Love the Dress TN is gearing up for another event to benefit the high school student girls of Middle Tennessee.

On Feb. 18, Love the Dress TN’s 7th Annual Event will come to Church of the City, 828 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., offering dresses for the prom or for other formal social events.

These gowns are donated by members of the community, area high schools, local department stores and bridal shops.

Love the Dress TN was created to help all girls be able to afford a formal for school or community functions as well as to help a local nonprofit with a monetary gift. The event also gives door prizes donated by local businesses, features make up sessions by local beauticians, and offers how-to formal hairstyle presentations.

How it works: When a young lady donates a gown to Love the Dress, they are given a voucher to use at the event for a free dress. If they do not have a formal dress to donate, they can purchase one for $20 or a short formal for $10. Area schools also refer students in financial need to Love the Dress. Ladies can also bring a formal dress to swap at the event. College girls and ladies of all ages are invited to attend the event.

The 2017 LTD Proceeds will be donated to Graceworks Ministries, which helps local families in need. You can find more information on this organization at www.gracworksministries.net

Since 2011, more than 1,700 young ladies have participated in Love the Dress TN.

Formal dress, shoes or accessory donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Brentwood Public Library in Brentwood the month of January

Riley’s in Franklin

Graceworks in Franklin

Church of the City

For further information on the event see www.lovethedresstn.com