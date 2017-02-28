Steakhouse in old Cross Corner location to open in April

By LANDON WOODROOF

A new steak and seafood restaurant will soon open for business in the former Cross Corner Bar & Grill space in the Brentwood Place shopping center.

Ludlow & Prime will still have a lounge area so that sports fans can hang out and catch a game, but overall the atmosphere and the menu will be a bit higher end than the sports bar it’s taking the place of.

Of course, owner Tim Kohler does not want you to get the wrong idea about that.

“It will be higher end, but I don’t want that term to throw anybody off,” Kohler said. “I’m gonna have something that’s approachable for everybody that lives within this demographic. If you’re looking for a prime steak, you’re gonna get a prime steak, but if you’re looking to get in and out for lunch and get a good quality lunch, you’re gonna get it and get it for a good price.”

Kohler has a long history of running various upscale restaurants throughout the country, he said, from Manhattan to Miami. A few years ago, though, he and his wife moved back to her hometown, and the couple decided to settle down.

“We love Brentwood, and I just decided this is where we are gonna live and where we are gonna stay,” he said. “At this point in my life I’d rather create restaurants close to home and create a family and a culture here with the people of Nashville.”

The food focus at Ludlow & Prime will be steaks “and a lot of fresh seafood,” Kohler said, prepared with a decided gulf influence.

Kohler has not settled on an opening day yet, but said the new restaurant would definitely be in business by the beginning of April.

The Brentwood Home Page reported in June 2016 that Cross Corner Bar & Grill was closing for renovations. The restaurant never reopened, however, and Kohler said he took over the space this past December.

Even though Ludlow & Prime is going to bring its own identity to the old Cross Corner location, Kohler said he wanted to be careful to try and learn from Cross Corner’s loyal customer base what made that restaurant so special to them and capture some of that for his new venture.

“There’s so many people that love this property,” he said. “I’m here every day and somebody’s coming by and talking to me and asking about it, and they tell me their stories about Cross Corner. And I absorb those stories because…I’m trying to incorporate into this deal what people were liking about Cross Corner to begin with. I want them to feel like their neighborhood living room is still here.”

The Home Page will keep you updated when Kohler sets an opening date for Ludlow & Prime, which is located in the Brentwood Place shopping center at 330 Franklin Road.