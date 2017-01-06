MAFIAoZA’s Franklin owner talks about opening

MAFIAoZA’s Pizzeria and Neighborhood Pub just opened its newest locations at The Factory At Franklin. The new location will offer MAFIAoZA’s authentic Italian menu, as well as, 34 beers on tap and an impressive wine list (as reflected by its Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards since 2015).

MAFIAoZA’s Franklin is the third MAFIAoZA’s location (and second Tennessee location) for long-time partners Michael Dolan, Lars Kopperud and Brett Corrieri. MAFIAoZA’s has been a popular favorite on the dining scene since opening its doors in Nashville in 2003 and Birmingham’s Crestline Village in 2008.

The new MAFIAoZA’s Franklin location will operate in the fully renovated lead Building No. 1 next to the main entrance to The Factory At Franklin, comprising approximately 10,000 square feet, featuring four outdoor patios, a renovated upstairs roof patio and downstairs family patio overlooking the Factory’s courtyard areas, as well as two new front porch patios overlooking the beautiful historic Harlinsdale Farm. MAFIAoZA’s Franklin has also renovated the bars both upstairs and downstairs and now features a 1920’s temperature controlled wine safe to house its fabulous wine collection. In addition, the new space will feature a banquet/catering room which will be available for private parties, company events/luncheons/presentations and general overflow seating for the restaurant.

“We are excited to bring our MAFIAoZA’s experience to the Franklin area and are looking forward to expanding our family with the entire Williamson County community!” says Dolan, co-owner and chief manager.

“We know the entire community has been waiting a long time for this day to come and it finally has! Our entire investment group, made up of a number of local Franklin local residents, is excited about this opportunity and look forward to developing their partnership with The Factory At Franklin and the entire community.”

Kopperud, MAFIAoZA’s Co-Owner and Operations Manager adds that “We are excited to bring more jobs to Williamson, Rutherford and Davidson counties. We have hired a professional staff for our customers who we see as family.”

MAFIAoZA’s Franklin is still hiring line cooks, pizza throwers, servers, bartenders, hostesses, dishwashers. You can apply in person or send your resume to: franklinjobs@mafiaozas.com

The address for the new location is The Factory At Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Building 1, Franklin, TN 37064, you can reach them at (615) 465-1505.