CRIME REPORT: Handgun stolen from car, Craigslist scammer

After a relatively busy period two weeks ago, crime in Brentwood slowed down for the week ending March 2, according to the Brentwood Police Department’s latest crime analysis.

As usual, items were stolen from inside a couple of unlocked cars during the past week. Early Sunday morning, Feb. 26, a handgun and bag were taken from inside a car parked at the Holiday Inn Express at 8097 Moores Lane. There are no suspects in that case.

In another incident, a laptop and several textbooks were stolen from a car on the 6800 block of Walnut Hills Drive in the early a.m. hours of Monday, Feb. 27. The report says that a suspect was identified and the stolen items recovered in this case.

In non-vehicle related crime, it was reported this week that a man was the victim of a Craigslist scam on Monday, Feb. 13. The man unwittingly accepted a counterfeit check as payment in a Craigslist transaction. The report lists no suspects for this incident.

A mailbox was the site of another crime, when a person on the 6700 block of Walnut Hills Drive had several gift cards stolen from theirs. The exact time of the crime could not be pinpointed, but is listed as between Tuesday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 25. There are no suspects in this theft.

Finally, a man became the victim of credit card fraud after accidentally dropping his wallet on Wednesday, March 1 at the Twice Daily’s market at 116 Franklin Road. Someone apparently stole the wallet and made numerous charges on his credit cards. Again, no suspects are listen in relation to this crime on the report.