Severe storms expected in the wee hours of Wednesday

The Middle Tennessee region has a good chance of seeing some strong to severe storms Wednesday morning as a cold front moves into the area.

The main threats from the storms will be powerful straight line winds and heavy rainfall, Faith Borden, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said, although she cautioned that there is a chance for something more destructive.

“We can’t rule out a chance for tornado, but that’s definitely not he main threat we’re expecting tomorrow,” she said.

The storms will enter the western portion of Middle Tennessee around 3 a.m. and are expected to be in the Nashville area between about 6 a.m. and noon, before trailing off east.

Borden said wind speeds could reach 50 to 60 mph during the severe storms, potent enough to warrant precautions on the part of residents. She said loose objects should be brought indoors, but most importantly she advised people to make sure they had a way of staying alerted to possible weather developments in the early a.m. hours. The overnight and early a.m. hours are the most dangerous times for severe weather because so many people are asleep and unprepared.

“Just be aware of the weather. Know what to do,” she said. “Have a way to be woken up since we’re looking at night time thunderstorms. Make sure you have batteries in your weather radio.”

Severe weather apps are another way people can maintain a degree of vigilance against dangerous storms during nighttime or early morning hours. Borden recommends apps by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross for this purpose.

A statewide tornado drill that was going to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday as part of Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week has been postponed until Thursday morning as a result of this severe weather system.

“It’s never a good idea to do a test when there’s a possibility of real weather because it can confuse people,” Borden said.

The stronger storms on Wednesday will follow persistent rains and scattered storms that are expected to last throughout the day and into the night on Tuesday. While a couple of Tuesday’s storms to the northwest of the Brentwood area might be more intense, overall the weather Wednesday is expected to be more severe.

The high temperature is expected to drop from the upper 60s or low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday to the mid-to-low 50s on Thursday and Friday as the cold front fully enters the area.

Overall, Borden said this type of severe weather was pretty typical at this time of year in Middle Tennessee.