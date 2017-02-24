Mars Petcare pitches pet friendly pilot city project for Franklin

By EMILY R. WEST

In hopeful conjunction with the City of Franklin, Mars Petcare could bring a new program that would make the area even more pet friendly.

Mars Petcare is using Franklin a test city for its “Better Cities for Pets” initiative. The animal care and chocolate based company in Cool Springs said it wanted to use its backyard for the test-run, focusing in on four pillars.

Right now, the program is still in the development phase, Mars Petcare PR consultant Simcha McIntosh said.

“It’s focused on things like shelters, parks, and homes,” she said. “We are working to find out what government leaders in other cities are seeing for pet ownership in their cities and help form the program a little bit.”

The program also will focus on the business tier, looking at how more Franklin businesses can potentially become more pet family friendly to patrons.

“The business pillar is a good way to work with non-pet owners,” McIntosh said. “What they are doing right now with Franklin is working to create showcases materials for pets in businesses in retail and businesses operations. Mars Petcare is a pet friendly office. Associates bring their dogs to work on a regular basis there.”

McIntosh said the program also aims to look at opportunities for any policies that might disrupt pet ownership or that could contain barriers. It will also look to create more areas for pets to play to exercise. Currently, Mars supports four dog parks in the Williamson County area. It also helps with adoption days in the Nashville-area.

“All of this is in the development phase,” she said. “We are thinking through everything, and these are some of the ideas we have. They aren’t set in stone.”

The group will make a full presentation to the Board of Mayor and Alderman on Tuesday, Feb. 28.