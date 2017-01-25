Local man with remarkable memory to speak to Rotary Club on Friday

Some people brag that they have good memories.

They can recall names and faces with alacrity, and remember perfectly the plots of movies they saw or books they read a long time ago. Undoubtedly, some people’s memories are better than others, but only a small handful in the world can match H.K. Derryberry’s.

That’s because Derryberry is one of the very few people on earth who has hyperthymesia, also known as Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory. As a result, Derryberry remembers incredibly detailed facts about virtually every day of his life since he was three years old. Pick any day from his past and he can tell you what he had to eat for lunch on that day and what television shows were on. Football scores, news events — if he was aware of them when they happened, he can remember them now.

Derryberry will be appearing at the FiftyForward Martin Center at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, to tell a bit about his story at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Brentwood. He will be joined by Jim Bradford, a Brentwood resident who befriended Derryberry when the boy with the amazing memory was just nine years old. Bradford recently has written a book about his relationship with Derryberry called “The Awakening of H.K. Derryberry: My Unlikely Friendship with the Boy Who Remembers Everything.”

Derryberry almost didn’t have a story to tell. He came into the world three months premature after being in a car wreck that took the life of his mother. Derryberry weighed two pounds and was kept in a neonatal intensive care unit for 96 days, according to his website. Amazingly, he survived, albeit with serious health issues that left the boy blind and suffering from cerebral palsy.

He was raised largely by his grandmother, who used to work at the Mrs. Winners’s off of Franklin Road. Derryberry would often come in on Saturdays while she worked, and it was there one day that Brentwood businessman Jim Bradford first noticed him.

As reported in a previous Home Page article, when they first met, Bradford felt an immediate affinity for Derryberry: “When I met HK one cold fall morning more than a decade ago, I didn’t realize anything was missing in my life; and maybe there wasn’t. Yet, meeting the little blind boy sporting an overgrown buzz haircut, with a face wide smile displaying missing baby teeth, and who, at the time, didn’t communicate very effectively soon let me know there was room in my life for a new friend and a lot more adventures.”

Since that time, the two have grown close, with Derryberry spending many weekends with Bradford and his wife, Brenda, making trips to the hardware store and cheering for Auburn, Bradford’s favorite school.

Eventually Bradford and Derryberry began making public appearances to share their story. Since 2011, the pair has spoken at more than 100 events in front of more than 25,000 people, according to Derryberry’s website. The appearance at the Rotary Club Friday will add to that number.