Mill Creek Brewing Co.’s taproom is open for business

By LANDON WOODROOF

Beer was flowing into pint glasses for the first time at the Mill Creek Brewing Co. Thursday night, as part of the brewery’s soft opening for its taproom.

Customers have been able to go to the taproom and take home growlers of beer since August, but Thursday was the first time folks could come in, settle down and enjoy a pint of their favorite Mill Creek brew onsite.

Chris Penrose, a brand new employee, had been working at Mill Creek for all of six hours, yet he was having a great time at his position behind the bar.

“Awesome,” he said of the taproom’s first day. “I’ve had a couple of buddies stop by. Got to talk about beer.”

“That’s a good day,” taproom manager Sarah Kenzer said.

She hopes that in the coming weeks many more people will come to Mill Creek and have similar good days.

“We’ve got great beer that’s very drinkable. It’s made for everyone,” Kenzer said.

The brewery’s four signature beers — Landmark Vintage Lager, Lil Darlin Citrus-Infused Wheat Beer, Silo Farmhouse Ale and Woodshed India Pale Ale – were on tap Thursday night, although Kenzer said they’d be adding a fifth seasonal option soon. All of the beers are in the 4.5 to 5 percent alcohol by volume range, which makes them less boozy then the offerings of many craft breweries.

“We’re not trying to be super-aggressive” with our beers, Kenzer said.

Even though the taproom is now officially open, Mill Creek still has some plans in store for it.

Pretty soon, for instance, taproom customers will be able to get some food along with their beer. Kenzer said that the Subculture Urban Cuisine and Café food truck will be physically parked inside the brewery starting next weekend.

There will also be more tables — handcrafted by Mill Creek CEO Chris Going — available for customers to sit at in the coming weeks.

Mill Creek has been making beer in its current space at 2008 B Johnson Industrial Boulevard in Nolensville for a little over a year, Kenzer said. The place used to be a gymnastics training center and painted black stars still adorn part of the taproom floors.

All of Mill Creek’s beer is made and canned on site, Kenzer said. The brewery’s beers are now available at many stores and bars in the Nashville area, and have recently expanded to Knoxville as well. Kenzer said Mill Creek hoped to increase production and spread to more Southern states in the next few months.

As much as Kenzer enjoys her company’s beer, she enjoys its loyal customers just as much. They are the ones who will make the taproom a success.

“I’ve been here doing growler fills since September and every week I’ve had some of the same people coming in,” she said. “It’s been so nice to meet some of their families.”

The taproom will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 12 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information about Mill Creek Brewing Co., visit the brewery’s website.