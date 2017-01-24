Millions in grants support more summer reading programs

The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced Tuesday that it is investing $30 million during the next three years in the Department of Education’s Read to Be Ready Summer Grant program.

The money supports summer activities such as camps that stress reading and literacy.

According to the most recent data, only 43 percent of students are reading at grade level by the third grade. Through the Read to be Ready Program, the state has set a goal to have 75 percent of third grade students reading on grade level by 2025.

Because of the new funding, the Read to be Ready Summer Grant program will be able to increase the number of students who can participate from about 600 children last year to up to 10,000 students this summer, which could increase the number of summer programs from 20 to as many as 350. Additionally, in 2016, 140 educators were trained to engage in this summer work; in 2017, the Department of Education expects the number of educators receiving training to increase to more than 2,000.

“We are so excited about the Read to be Ready partnership with DOE, community partners and Tennessee families. Read to be Ready is an absolute game changer,” said Dr. Raquel Hatter, Commissioner of the Department of Human Services, in a press release announcing the program. “It is a definite example of intentional and collective impact in support of the future success of Tennessee children and families.”

DOE launched the Read to be Ready initiative in February 2016 to better support the state’s youngest students in becoming lifelong readers and learners.

“Literacy is essential to success in life, and it is not acceptable to have less than half of Tennessee students reading proficiently,” First Lady Crissy Haslam said in the press release. “Bill and I are thrilled for TDHS’s tremendous investment in the Read to be Ready summer program and the potential it has to impact thousands of students and move Tennessee closer towards the statewide reading goal.”

The Department of Human Services first began supporting the program and other state literacy initiatives through work with the Imagination Library. Beginning in 2016, TDHS partnered with parents by providing them with information about the Imagination Library and assisting them in enrolling their child.

“We know the ability to read translates to academic success while equalizing opportunities for all students,” said Education Commissioner Dr. Candice McQueen. “Being able to dramatically expand access to high-quality reading support for Tennessee’s youngest students is absolutely critical to achieving the 75 by 2025 goal. The investment from DHS to the Read to be Ready work is a stellar example of state agencies working collectively to support a strong vision.”

For more information on the two-generation approach, please visit the 2G for Tennessee webpage at: http://www.tn.gov/humanservices/topic/2gen-approach

For more information on the Read to be Ready Program, please visit: http://www.tn.gov/readtobeready/article/summer-grant-2017-faq