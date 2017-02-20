Mimosas at Marcella’s event will open Ravenswood Mansion’s doors to the public

One of Brentwood’s stateliest homes, the Ravenswood Mansion, will open its doors to the public on Sunday, March 5 for a special event featuring food, wine and a glimpse of history. Mimosas at Marcella’s — a reference to Marcella Vivrette Smith Park, where the mansion is located — will last from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Mimosas at Marcella’s event will provide a chance for the curious to step inside the walls of the mansion, which is usually only open for special occasions. If it’s a nice day, guests can also go for a stroll around Smith Park, which is currently in the midst of Phase II of its development. This phase will see the addition of athletic fields, a playground and a picnic shelter, among other things, to the park.

Several local businesses will sponsor the event. Taziki’s, Corky’s Ribs & BBQ and Papa C’s Pies will be providing the food, while One Hope Wine will be supplying the magic ingredient in the mimosas.

The Ravenswood Mansion has become a popular site for special events like wedding receptions, galas and business meetings since its acquisition and restoration by the city. The 320 acres that Ravenswood Mansion and Smith Park occupy were both purchased by the city in 2010, according to the City of Brentwood website. An additional 80 acres were acquired in 2013. Both the park and the mansion opened in 2014.

The mansion itself dates back to 1825, when it was built by James Hazard Wilson as a home for him and his wife, Emeline. According to the Ravenswood Mansion website, the home got its name from a prominent friend of the family: Sam Houston. Houston had been given the nickname “the Raven” by a group of Cherokees he lived with for several years, probably because of his black hair.

The mansion was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

You can RSVP for Mimosas at Marcella’s on the event’s Facebook page.