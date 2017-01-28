‘Mini-series’ tickets get Chamber Orchestra Feb. 13, May 1 events

The Gateway Chamber Orchestra presents popular Classical masterpieces and stunning original works by contemporary composers to the residents of Middle Tennessee with its 2-concert “Mini-Series” Subscription.

Orchestra performances are at the Franklin Theatre on Feb. 13 and on May 1.

In the first show of the two, the Gateway Chamber Orchestra will be performing Haydn’s triumphant “Military” Symphony and The Wound Dresser by John Adams, featuring acclaimed baritone Jeffrey Williams in February.

The season concludes at the May show with Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony, a celebration of nature’s beauty, contrasting with the imagery of Become River by John Luther Adams.

Special pricing for the 2-concert “Mini-Series” Subscription begins at $25. Subscriptions can be purchased by phone at 615.538.2075, online at www.thefranklintheatre.com or at the box office, located at 419 Main Street.

Purchase GCO Spring Mini-Series HERE

CELEBRATING ENDURING COURAGE

Monday, February 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Theatre

Maurice Ravel – Le Tombeau de Couperin

John Adams – The Wound Dresser with Jeffrey Williams, baritone

Joseph Haydn – Symphony No. 100 in G “Military”

Ravel’s light, nostalgic work pays homage to friends lost in World War I battles. The Wound Dresser by John Adams, based on the poetry of Walt Whitman, celebrates the bravery of all who stand for a deeply held cause. Capping off the concert, immerse yourself with the triumphant “Military” Symphony of Haydn, whose music is one of the GCO’s specialties.

CELEBRATING NATURE’S BEAUTY

Monday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Theatre

George Butterworth – The Banks of Green Willow

John Luther Adams – Become River

Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 6 in F “Pastoral”

Set sail with the Gateway Chamber Orchestra on a captivating musical journey. Celebrating the scenic beauty of Tennessee, John Luther Adam’s Become River enthralls with the musical imagery of water. Then, experience Beethoven’s monumental “Pastoral” Symphony, which heralds the arrival of summer.