MLK Day program and march are set for Monday

The First Missionary Baptist Church is once again inviting all members of the community to commemorate the life and times of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King with a program and march on Monday.

The program begins at 11 a.m., Jan. 16, with a presentation at The First Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Natchez Street, then continues with a march to the steps of the old Williamson County Courthouse on the Franklin Public Square.

The theme for this year is “A TIME TO BREAK THE SILENCE.”

Guest speakers are Pastor Bryant Herbert of the New Birth Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Dr. Bobby Harrington of the Harpeth Christian Church and Graceworks CEO, Valencia Breckenridge.

Music Ministry will be rendered by Gineille Sabilion with Alex Harvey, Aretha Turner and Monica Jordan.

Once the marchers reach the courthouse, the program will conclude with a memorial speech by the Rev. Wayne McCullough, the Pastor of Limestone Missionary Baptist Church.

First Missionary Baptist Church is located at 113 Natchez Street and the phone number is (615) 794-5521

King, who was murdered in 1968 in Memphis at age 39.