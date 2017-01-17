More discussion surrounding Williamson dress code to come

Williamson County student Alex Sabr stood next to her mom Kim Sarubbi. In her hands, she held two different pair of pants in front of the Williamson County School Board.

“Can you tell which are jeans and which are jeggings?” Sarubbi asked the board during the Tuesday night meeting. Her daughter proceeded to pass the pair of Old Navy pants around. Sabr also wore a navy stripped tank top with orange shorts, an outfit her daughter had received a dress code violation over.

“Personally, I think she looks adorable,” Sarubbi said with a smile.

Board members played along with Sarubbi’s exercise, which the Brentwood mom said pointed to important issues with the dress code that needed addressing. Even though she was a catalyst of change for the decade’s old code, Sarubbi didn’t stand alone addressing the board. She and other Brentwood parents presented their arguments for the changes, asking particularly for gender equality.

Brentwood mom Kay Overlund said she was surprised at some of the issues being raised over questions of cleavage and what was in the interest of male students at the board’s last work session on Thursday night.

“We need to be teaching our children how to thrive in the 21st Century and I would argue strongly that promoting the idea of gender inequality won’t produce the leaders we need in the decades ahead,” Overlund said. “The issue of your dress code reaches far beyond our little county. If you won’t trust your students to dress themselves how can you teach them to think critically? Reason logically? Interpret clearly? Communicate effectively? How can you expect these fundamentals to fall into place when we are still discussing gender equality for crying out loud.”

District 12 board member Nancy Garrett said the discussion of the issue was working as it should as those who have addressed the dress code included parents, teachers and students.

It’s logical to point to the point progress the district made on the issue. The board voted unanimously on the first reading. But the conversation is far from concluded.

Here are the provisions the board will work with:

• Tops of shoulders must have a minimum of a 2-inch strap for students in grades 6-12 and a minimum of 1-inch strap for students in grades K-5 unless otherwise covered by an opaque top garment.

• Skin and undergarments must be covered with opaque clothing from the midriff to mid-thigh

• All pants, shorts and skirts must be held at the waist

• Leggings, jeggings, and other compression-style garments may be worn so long as an opaque top garment covers the buttocks and genitalia

• Hats may be worn in buildings with the permission of building administration

• Any type of clothing, apparel or accessory, including that which denotes such students’ membership in or affiliation with any gang associated with criminal activities is not permitted

At least one member of the board – District 2’s Dan Cash – said he only approved the measures because he wanted to further tweak it. His largest concern came in the form of enforcement. He feared that without a specific inch requirement for shorts and skirts above the knee, teachers would find it complicated.

“I will vote for this,” Cash said. “But I want to see the changes or I won’t support this whatsoever. If they have nothing to go by, you have to go into deliberation of what’s right and wrong. It should limit the height of skirts and shorts. You’ll have everything under the sun. They will be trying to enforce a dress code with nothing to enforce it with. There needs to be a number documented.”

Cash said he feared that the dress code would lapse a year later without a change to skirt and short length. Although, the proposed changes were made to help parents buy clothes for their kids of all body types, particularly height.

District 10’s Beth Burgos also addressed parental comment from the last board work session. Burgos said she was addressing the concern from administrators who had came to Superintendent Mike Looney with two issues: tanks tops and cleavage.

Burgos said the issue of cleavage was a legitimate concern to the learning environment.

“I am not a sexist or relieving males of their responsibility of words and actions,” Burgos said. “They were made with medical fact. Male and female brains are different.”

Burgos also felt that she needed to further explain her perspective. Here is her full statement.

I agreed that we need to further address these issues, especially the issue of cleavage because I do believe that it can be one of the main distractions in a learning environment, especially for male students. You misunderstand my comments. I am not being “sexist,” nor am I relieving males of responsibility for their thoughts and actions. My comments were based on medical fact and directed to the gender differences that exist in male and female brains when presented with visual sexual stimuli. As a medical doctor, I can tell you that it is a neuro-scientific fact that male and female brains are different. It is widely acknowledged in the medical field that there are definite gender differences in brain activation to audio-visual sexual stimulation. Studies have even been done using functional MRI’s that confirm a difference in brain activity when visually presented with certain stimuli. It has been proven that men are more prone to physical attraction, whereas women are more affected by the environment and emotions related to a sexual partner. This difference has been confirmed by scientific studies even on adolescent brains. When adolescent boys were studied with functional MRI’s, brain activity was very high in response to visual sexual stimuli. This was not the case for adolescent girls. So you see, my comments are not meant to be degrading in any way towards our female students. Nor do I hold male students in low regard. It is important, however, to keep these neuro-scientific facts in mind when developing dress codes and when teaching our students about appropriate dress in the classroom. I disagree with comments made by others, using the “roar app,” that by addressing these biological differences, we are promoting “rape culture” language. It is never OK to say that a woman deserved to be raped because of what she was wearing. It is altogether another thing to teach our young ladies the sexual response that occurs in a male brain when he sees parts of the female body exposed. With that knowledge, I believe our female students would want to be more aware of how their dress could potentially distract their male counterparts and be willing to promote a learning focused school environment by dressing accordingly. This can and will be done in a way that does not shame our female students. We, as a board, have the responsibility to provide a safe and distraction free environment for optimal learning. I also believe that we have amazing students who also have the responsibility to promote a distraction free environment for their fellow students. In total, the policy will have had six chances for changes before its third and final approval. It will be discussed again at the February policy meeting.

Emily West covers Franklin, education and the state legislature for the Franklin Home Page. Contact her at emily@franklinhomepage.com. Follow her on Twitter via @emwest22.