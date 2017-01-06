January 06, 2017

More snow coming, winter weather advisory in effect

Middle Tennessee woke up to snow this morning, and it does not look like it will stop completely until early Saturday morning.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect in these areas:

 

TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS MIDDLE TENNESSEE
TODAY AND CONTINUE THROUGH TONIGHT. FIRST ROUND OF SNOW WILL
BEGIN ACROSS AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 40 THIS MORNING
AND CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON. A BRIEF LULL IN THE SNOW
WILL OCCUR THIS AFTERNOON BEFORE LIGHT SNOW RETURNS THIS EVENING
BRINGING ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS ESPECIALLY FOR THE PLATEAU.
TOTAL SNOWFALL ACCUMULATIONS ON THE ORDER OF 0.5 TO 2 INCHES WILL
BE POSSIBLE WITH POTENTIALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ACROSS THE PLATEAU.

According the the National Weather Service, the snow began in the early morning and will continue until about 1 p.m. when there will be a lull. It will begin again later in the afternoon, around 3 or 4 p.m. The second round will effect eastern Tennessee more than central, and accumulate less than this morning. A total accumulation of about a half-inch is forecast for Williamson County.

Here is radar from just before 8 a.m.

Temperatures will stay well below freezing, and with the wetness remaining from rain earlier in the week, ice on the roads is very possible. Drive with extreme caution, and only if necessary, according to the NWS.

 

 

 

 

 

 

