Morning Pointe of Brentwood celebrates company’s 20th birthday

Brentwood City Commissioner Ken Travis shared heartfelt words during Morning Pointe of Brentwood’s 20th Anniversary Celebration to honor parent company Morning Pointe Senior Living’s 20 years serving seniors and families across the Southeast.

Travis shared his personal reflections, thanking the assisted living and memory care community for caring for his father-in-law, George Williams.

Attendees — residents, family members, associates and partners — enjoyed an open house celebration, cake and live entertainment.

Guests and leadership associates also commemorated Morning Pointe’s commitment to community service through its Make Your Mark campaign. The assisted living and memory care community kicked off the yearlong project involving Morning Pointe communities in five states with a goal to give back 20,000 hours of service in 2017.

Founded in 1996, the Chattanooga-based healthcare services company started with two co-founders Greg A. Vital and Franklin Farrow, who shared one vision to change the senior care industry. The company —which consists of both Morning Pointe Senior Living communities and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Centers of Excellence — has since expanded to 27 locations.

Three additional communities are scheduled to open in the coming year. The company has more than 1,600 residents and 1,300 associates in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Morning Pointe’s expansion plans include one additional Middle Tennessee location: a senior campus underway in Spring Hill that is expected to open its doors later in 2017.