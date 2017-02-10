Crockett Park to host city’s first ‘Movie in the Park’ event this May

For the first time this summer, the City of Brentwood will host a public movie screening in Crockett Park.

This “Movie in the Park” will take place on May 19 at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, the same place where the perennially popular “Concert in the Park” series is held.

The City of Brentwood is currently seeking the public’s advice on which movie should be shown at this inaugural event. The city has narrowed it down to three options: “Moana,” “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Finding Dory.”

People can vote for their preferred film on the city’s “Movie in the Park” Facebook page.

“This is something that the city has wanted to do for a long time,” Brentwood’s Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said. “It’s a way to bring the community together.”

Lambert specifically mentioned the city’s desire to hold more events that appeal to young families relocating to Brentwood.

“We have a lot more young families moving into Brentwood, and we want to make sure that we are offering some community-building events,” Lambert said.

Since the “Concert in the Park” series has proven successful, public screenings of movies seemed like a good next step.

Lambert said the city is envisioning the event as kind of a “one stop shop” where people can come, get food and spend a pleasant night out with their families or friends. She added that details about what food will be available for the screening is forthcoming.

If the first screening is a hit, Lambert said that the city would definitely be interested in hosting more.

“If this goes well then, yes we can definitely expect to see more of this sort of thing in the future,” she said.

As for now, Lambert urged Brentwood residents to show their support for the program by getting online and voting for one of three movie options.

“We want the community to tell us which movie they want to see,” she said.

The “Movie in the Park” event will start at 7 p.m. on May 19 and is being sponsored by Audi of Nashville.