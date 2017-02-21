Movie makes case for Book of Genesis with science

A faith-based documentary comparing scientific and historical accounts to the Biblical accounts of events in the book of Genesis will be presented Thursday at theaters in Franklin, Spring Hill, Bellevue and Green Hills.

The showings at 11 Middle Tennessee theaters are part of the national release of “Is Genesis History?” by Nashville film production company Compass Cinema.

Featuring Dr. Del Tackett, creator of The Truth Project, “Is Genesis History”is produced and directed by Compass Cinema’s Thomas Purifoy, Jr.

The 7 p.m. showing of the movie is at Thoroughbred 20, 633 Frazier Drive, Franklin 37067, and Spring Hill 12, 2068 Crossings Circle, Spring Hill, 37074.

Simultaneous showings also will be at Hollywood 27 in 100 Oaks, at 719 Thompson Lane, Nashville; at Bellevue 8, 120 Belle Forest Circle Nashville; at Green Hills 16, 3815 Greenhills Village Drive, Nashville; and in Hendersonville, Cookeville, Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet.

Tackett consults experts in geology, biology, astronomy, archaeology, the Bible and more, seeking answers to centuries-old questions surrounding the book of Genesis:

Was the universe created in six literal days?

Did humans evolve?

Were Adam and Eve real?

Was there a global flood?

What happened to the dinosaurs?

To purchase tickets online, go to www.IsGenesisHistory.com or participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations is at the Fathom Events website.