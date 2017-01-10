Mr. Whitson goes to Nashville for his first full day at the legislature

Sitting in the back row at his new desk, Rep. Sam Whitson on Tuesday took in the sights and sounds of his first legislative session.

Having joked during the campaign that he had no idea where the door was, Whitson is assimilating to his new environment, where he will spend the next four months representing District 65. His office on the second floor of the War Memorial Plaza is temporary. Papers are stacked neatly across his desk with a photo of his family in downtown Franklin prominently displayed on the corner.

“I’ve enjoyed everything so far,” Whitson said. “I’ve been to a caucus meeting today, and I’ve watched them establish the rules.”

Behind him on a wooden bench sat his wife Pam. Before re-elected Speaker Beth Harwell rang in the 110th General Assembly, she and Whitson watched as their grandchildren meandered around the back row. His dad came to watch along with his sons and daughters-in-law.

“That’s my grandson, Sam,” Whitson said, patting the boy’s blonde hair as he walked by. He’s one of the youngest of the five grandchildren.

Whitson is giving the District 65 House seat new life after former Rep. Jeremy Durham mired it in scandal following an Attorney General report that described charges of inappropriate behavior against Durham made by more than 22 women. The District 65 seat opened up in September when members of the House expelled Durham in a 70-2 vote. Since then, Whitson has vowed that he would bring integrity back to the seat.

As part of his first day, Whitson was meeting new people and shaking a myriad of hands. Several dragged him into poses for quick iPhone photos. He and Franklin’s Charles Sargent posed for a few along with getting a quick snapshot made with the Speaker Harwell.

“This is the first time I’ve watched a House session live,” Whitson said, standing on the floor. “I’ve watched it on the computer, but that’s been it.”

Gathering his family at the front of the House chambers, he and his family posed for a group photo.

“C’mon guys,” he said. “Now we have to get our photo with the governor.”

Not assigned to a committee yet, the freshman legislator said he will play it patient as he watches and observes. He already has one bill he’s planning to file that deals with Fairview High School’s mechatronics program and Columbia State Community College. His committee assignment will be determined on Thursday.

As for what he’s going to do with the other 14 bills that he is permitted to introduce, Whitson said he wasn’t sure.

“It’s just going to be a lot to learn.”