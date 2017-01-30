MTSU invites aspiring engineers to “Girl Day”

Only 60 openings are available for the 2017 MTSU Girl Day, part of the worldwide campaign to introduce girls to the world of engineering.

MTSU’s event will be held Friday, Feb. 24, in the Voorhies Engineering Technology and Davis Science buildings, organizers said. Girl Day is held during Engineers Week, Feb. 19-25.

Girls will attend two workshops, have lunch sponsored by Texas Instruments, and participate in a panel discussion. The event is free. Registrations, including girls’ names, should be emailed to Taylor.Sloan@mtsu.edu. For information, call 615-898-2776.

“At MTSU, we want to encourage girls to explore engineering and technical careers,” said Judith Iriarte-Gross, an award-winning chemistry professor and director of the campus’s Women in STEM (WISTEM) Center, a sponsor along with the Department of Engineering Technology.

MTSU has opportunities for girls in engineering technology, mechatronics engineering, aerospace and computer science, Iriarte-Gross added.

To learn more about Girl Day nationally, visit http://www.discovere.org/our-programs/girl-day.