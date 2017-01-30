January 30, 2017

  • search

Current Weather

temperature

48℉

clear sky

Home
Featured

MTSU invites aspiring engineers to “Girl Day”

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
MTSU invites aspiring engineers to “Girl Day”

Only 60 openings are available for the 2017 MTSU Girl Day, part of the worldwide campaign to introduce girls to the world of engineering.

MTSU’s event will be held Friday, Feb. 24, in the Voorhies Engineering Technology and Davis Science buildings, organizers said. Girl Day is held during Engineers Week, Feb. 19-25.

Girls will attend two workshops, have lunch sponsored by Texas Instruments, and participate in a panel discussion. The event is free. Registrations, including girls’ names, should be emailed to Taylor.Sloan@mtsu.edu. For information, call 615-898-2776.

girl day engineering
MTSU Chemistry Professor Judith Iriarte-Gross.

“At MTSU, we want to encourage girls to explore engineering and technical careers,” said Judith Iriarte-Gross, an award-winning chemistry professor and director of the campus’s Women in STEM (WISTEM) Center, a sponsor along with the Department of Engineering Technology.

MTSU has opportunities for girls in engineering technology, mechatronics engineering, aerospace and computer science, Iriarte-Gross added.

To learn more about Girl Day nationally, visit http://www.discovere.org/our-programs/girl-day.

 

About The Author

Corey is one of the Co-Owners of BIGR Media, as well as the company's CTO and CCO.

Related posts

Leave a Reply