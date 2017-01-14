“Murder & Mayhem” author will tell how he researched the book

TENNESSEE STATE LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES

People don’t usually associate libraries with murder and mayhem. However, when Brian Allison was researching his book, “Murder and Mayhem in Nashville,” he frequently relied on material from the Tennessee State Library and Archives to help him flesh out the sometimes gory details about the city’s history.

Allison plans to share some of the stories from his book, including his research process, during a lecture this month at the Library and Archives. Allison’s book documents some well-known historical events, such as Andrew Jackson’s bar fight with Sen. Thomas Hart Benton, as well as some that are not as well-known, like the 1938 Marrowbone Creek cabin murders.

“We are pleased Mr. Allison was able to find some of the materials needed for his research at the Library and Archives,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “The Library and Archives is a great resource for people working on many types of book projects along with historical and legal research.”

9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Jan. 28 . While the lecture is free and open to the public, reservations are required due to seating limitations in the auditorium. To sign up for the lecture, please visit: The lecture will be in the Library and Archives auditorium from. While the lecture is free and open to the public, reservations are required due to seating limitations in the auditorium. To sign up for the lecture, please visit: https:// nashvillemayhemlecture. eventbrite.com

In some cases, Allison had to use creative research skills at the Library and Archives to turn one- or two-sentence police blotter items from old newspapers into detailed stories for the book.