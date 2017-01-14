Nashville Originals Restaurant Week is Jan. 16-22

62 independent restaurants in Davidson and Williamson counties will be offering prix fixe menus and unique dishes especially made for Nashville Restaurant Week, which returns Jan. 16-22.

The event encourages locals and visitors to explore and support the local independent restaurant community.

The 62 participating restaurants are members of the Nashville Originals, Nashville’s independent restaurant association committed to sustaining Music City’s diverse dining culture. The organization believes that​ the individual creativity of local businesses has helped shape the city’s identity and propel Nashville into the culinary hub that it is today.

Twice each year, Nashville Restaurant Week allows participants to explore the best food that Nashville has to offer. Diners will have the opportunity not only to test an array of food genres, but also to support homegrown restaurants and get behind the #EatLikeALocal movement.

For more information, including forthcoming menu details, visit www.nashvilleoriginals.com. Look for Nashville Restaurant Week photos, updates and more at www.facebook.com/NashvilleOriginals.