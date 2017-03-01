Nearly 200 structures damaged in Williamson by EF1 tornado

By Emily R. West

Inside the H. H. Gregg off of Mallory Lane on Wednesday afternoon, Nashville Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley stood in the back room after helping to survey storm damage on site.

One air conditioning unit was ripped off the roof, causing major leaks into the electronics store. A large tub sat in the middle of the floor, catching water among the televisions, appliances and accessories.

Franklin felt the brunt of Wednesday morning’s storm, with damaging spanning from Hillsboro Road to the CoolSprings Galleria between 7 and 7:30 a.m.

⚠️ Take Cover! Tornado Warning including Franklin TN, Smyrna TN, Brentwood TN until 7:30 AM CST pic.twitter.com/APvEjWf6P5 — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 1, 2017

Hurley and her team will have visited 20 locations by the time Wednesday afternoon ends.

“Part of my job is to look at the damage,” she said. “And from there we can see how strong the winds were. Certain winds cause certain kinds of damage. We are looking at what damage is around, and we are documenting it. From that, we will take the most significant damage we find and we will rate the tornado.”

The NWS reported that the tornado was an EF1. EF0 is the weakest on the scale, which goes up to EF5. An EF1 has wind speeds ranging from 86 mph to 110 mph.

“Mostly what we have seen so far in Williamson County has been roof damage to homes; destroyed outbuildings; trees down,” she said. “An EF0 –– that’s on the lower end of a tornado. We don’t have an official rating yet. This tornado extended into Davidson County. My coworkers are doing that segment of the tornado.”

Hurley said strong, straight-line winds came through a lot of western Williamson County. She said all of the damage was pointed toward east and northeast.

“But when you see a tornado, it’s not going to be that uniform,” she said. “You may have a tree hit to the north. You may have a roof blown off the southeast. It’s tough with these weak tornadoes, because you don’t have the twisted, mangled damage. It’s not as intuitive, so you really have to pay attention to the directions and how it’s oriented.”

Nearly 150 workers were dispatched around the county on Wednesday from streets department workers to fire and police personnel. The damage assessment phase is ongoing. So far in their survey, this is what they’ve found in observed and reported damage to structures:

Minor damage – 178

Moderate – 13

Major – 0

Destroyed – 0

“These categories are not scientific assessments; rather, they are general impressions formed by personnel as they drive down the road and make a quick assessment of the impacted structure by looking out of the window,” City of Franklin Communications Director Milissa Reierson said.

The NWS will make a determination by late afternoon of its severity.