New applicant makes 4 for open County Commission seat

Omar Hamada, M.D. submitted his name last week for the vacant 7th District seat on the County Commission.

He is the fourth person to apply since Tom Bain resigned due to health issues in January.

Hamada, 51, submitted his application to the County Mayor’s office on Thursday.

Hamada, a “physician entrepreneur,” heads three businesses with his wife, Tara, also a physician The couple have four children ages 7 to 16.

Hamada, onetime associate professor at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, also had a long military career.

He received a Bronze Star in Afghanistan, where he served as Lieutenant Colonel of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Flight Surgeon and Diving Medical Officer.

“I am very interested in helping lead us forward to improve education, infrastructure and the budget as we experience tremendous growth,” Hamada said. “We live during a time of great growth, and I’d like to serve as a voice for people in my district to make sure their wishes are implemented.”

Bert Chalfant, the other District 7 commissioner, will make a recommendation to the full commission on Feb. 13, which will vote.

Williamson County Board of Education member Bobby Hullett, 7th District, also applied, as well as the person who lost the race to him, Jennifer Luteran, and Hugh DuPree, a judicial assistant for the Williamson County Court, who ran for the seat in 1998, 2006, 2010, and 2014.