Stein Mart’s doors will open in Brentwood on March 16

After a more than two-year absence from the city, Stein Mart will be returning to Brentwood on Thursday, March 16.

The familiar, green Stein Mart sign was recently installed on the former Kroger building in the Brentwood Place shopping center where the new store will be located. The 34,000-square-foot store will open at 10 a.m. ready to serve its loyal customers.

“We are excited to be returning to Brentwood to serve our loyal Brentwood customer once again,” Stein Mart Chief Executive Officer Hunt Hawkins said. “We closed our original Brentwood store in 2014 when its lease expired and were actively looking for a new location when this space became available.”

The retail chain has some goodies in store for the loyal shoppers who show up on opening day. For instance, the first 200 shoppers will get a free Stein Mart tote bag. Gift cards ranging from $50 to $500 will also be given away.

Stein Mart Marketing Specialist, Benay Shorstein explained fashion features of the new store. Like its counterpart in Cool Springs, the Brentwood Stein Mart will be one of the retailer’s select locations to offer The Platform line of clothing. The line features contemporary designs targeted at a younger market, Shorstein said.

According to a company news release, The Brentwood Stein Mart will be one of five new locations opening this spring. Other stores will open in Auburn, Alabama, Bainbridge Township, Ohio, Cincinnatti, Ohio and Marietta, Georgia. Six other new stores are planned for the fall, but their locations have not yet been released.

“These new stores fall within our real estate strategy to grow sales by filling existing markets where we are doing well,” Hawkins said. “We look forward to introducing our customers to these new locations where they will always find great values on the best designer and name brand merchandise, in an attractive, easy-to-shop setting.”

The Brentwood Stein Mart is also currently hiring part-time and full-time employees. Applicants can call (904) 307-9838 for more information.

Stein Mart has set up a dedicated Facebook page for this new store, which can be found here.