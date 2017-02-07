New center at Academy Park offering first activities

Academy Park, which now includes the new county Parks and Recreation Department’s $9 million performing arts center and community enrichment center, is not yet totally open but has started offering activities.

The newly-built enrichment center, off Columbia Avenue at 112 Everbright Ave. on the site of the old Battle Ground Academy, has several February programs to sign up for.

Go by the new center or visit wcparksandrec.com to sign up for:

Kids musical theatre dance, cheer prep and dance team prep. The new center has a huge dance floor and dance studio upstairs.

The time is coming, soon, for the center to fully open, Gordon Hampton, county Parks and Rec director, said.

“Due to the fact that this area is still going to be a construction site as the performing arts center finishes up, we are going to ease into it with a couple of soft openings,” he said.

He estimates that perhaps in April the county will host an official grand opening and ribbon cutting.