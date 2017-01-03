New Holler & Dash is open at Hill Center

Now opening its fourth restaurant, Holler & Dash, a Cracker Barrel fast-casual concept restaurant, opened to the public on Tuesday morning.

The largest Holler & Dash so far, the Brentwood location in the Hill Center seats 128 people with indoor as well as outdoor seating.

Holler & Dash is known for their unique menu items, like the Kickback Chicken (fried chicken, goat cheese, green onion, and sweet pepper jelly with a kick) and Hamabama (country ham, red-eye aioli, kale, apple butter), as well as their grits and pickled veggies.

The newest location in Brentwood has been two years in the making and there are several local ties. Local chef and restaurateur, Jason McConnell, created the menu for the new concept restaurant and many local vendors are used every day at the restaurant, like TruBee Honey and Frothy Monkey coffee.

Holler & Dash is located at 203 Franklin Road, open seven days a week from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Biscuit prices range from $5 – $9.

Holler & Dash COO Mike Chrissler talked about the new restaurant on Monday.

