What’s down south? New Restaurants in Spring Hill for 2016

Based on the response to news, Spring Hill seems to love new restaurants.

The biggest news for Spring Hill is latest report that Chik-fil-A has a letter of intent to build a new location in Spring Hill. The mayor and several aldermen say that constituents ask frequently when the town will see the Georgia-based chicken restaurant open

Restaurant news creates a buzz in these parts. But in case you missed it, here is a list of new places that opened in 2016:

The Mockingbird Restaurant

Built into an old 1850s farmhouse in southern Spring Hill off of Reserve Boulevard, the restaurant combines Tennessee heritage with scratch-made Southern food in a casual, family-friendly environment.

3035 Reserve Blvd

(931) 487-9787

Hours Tuesday- Thursday 4 p.m.- 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 4 pm – Midnight, Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Spring Hill’s new Andy’s Frozen Custard is the company’s first location in the state of Tennessee. Using fresh ingredients, Andy’s promises custard-like no others you’ve had before.

4941 Main St.

(615) 302-3547

Hours – Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday- Saturday 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Red Robin

Known for its gourmet burgers and bottomless steak fries, this is the first location to open in Williamson County with another slated for the CoolSprings Galleria in spring.

2032 Crossings Blvd

931-451-8059

Hours Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Marco’s Pizza

Opening its third location in Spring Hill, Marco’s Pizza offers a family-friendly atmosphere for pizza using only fresh ingredients.

3015 Belshire Village Drive

(615) 302-2626

Hours Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Culver’s

A fast casual dining experience featuring frozen custard and signature burgers.

3016 Belshire Drive

615-302-8680

Hours Monday – Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Hattie Jane’s Creamery (Columbia)

The newest addition to the A. Marshall Family Foods Inc. family of restaurants featuring homemade ice cream with a menu of creative flavors like ‘Nana Puddin’ that rotate seasonally.

16 Public Square, Columbia, TN

(931) 490-0229

Hours Monday – Thursday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday- Saturday 12 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.