New restaurants thrive from Galleria to Berry Farms

The CoolSprings Galleria and Berry Farms both saw a big boom in restaurants in 2016.

As part of the continuing evolution and reconstruction at the Galleria mall, three new restaurants that opened this year.

And at Berry Farms, the growing mixed-use development at the southern end of Franklin, residential growth has spawned commercial development, making Berry Farms a work, play, and eat destination.

Here are restaurants that opened in Franklin in 2016:

CoolSprings Galleria

Kings Bowl

A place for eating, bowling and entertainment, Kings Bowl houses three venues under one roof with two different bars, 16 lanes to bowl, and a four-lane private bowling room.

1910 Galleria Boulevard

(844) 683-4500

Hours Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m., Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Connors Steak & Seafood

Guests will enjoy the finest steaks and seafood grilled over mesquite wood fires, along with chef-prepared pastas, gourmet salads and tantalizing desserts, as well as a carefully thought out wine menu featuring top wines from around the world.

1916 Galleria Boulevard

(615) 771-5333

Hours- Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 11 pm, Sunday 11 a.m. -10 p.m.

Kona Grill

Known for their global menu that features contemporary American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails — all made from scratch using only the freshest ingredients.

1914 Galleria Boulevard

(615) 606-3310

Hours- Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday Noon- 6 p.m.

Berry Farms

Soulshine Pizza Factory

Opening its fifth location in Franklin, Soulshine Pizza brings award-winning pizza, artisan sandwiches and more all in a lively, family-friendly and soul-filled environment.

4021 Hughes Crossing suite 101

(615) 379-7767

Hours- Sunday- Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. -10 p.m.

Whit’s Frozen Custard

Serving frozen custard made fresh daily featuring three flavors – vanilla, chocolate, and Whit’s special weekly flavor.

4020 Hughes Crossing

(615) 472-8774

Hours- Monday through Thursday, 12:30 – 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 12:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 2:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Tito’s Mexcian

Tito’s is a family owned business with a restaurant on Port Royal Pkwy in Spring Hill and is also the owner of Pueblo Real Mexican Restaurant at 1340 Main Street in Franklin.

4001 Hughes Crossing

(615) 595-2500

Hours Monday- Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 10:30 a.m. -9 p.m.

Franklin

Pieology

At Pieology, they interact with customers to bring your handcrafted pizza to life, baking your creation on an open-flame oven and ready to eat in under 3 minutes.

346 Main Street

(615) 716-8414

Hours Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. -11 p.m.

Scout’s Pub

It’s an upscale, modern pub, that opened in Westhaven this past summer. The menu will changes seasonally, and continues the A. Marshall family group of eateries which includes Puckett’s Grocery and Puckett’s Boathouse.

158 Front Street, Suite 120

(615) 721-5993

Hours Sunday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday- Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The Perch

Opening their second location in Williamson County this year. Whether it is a sweet or savory crepe, warm bacon spinach salad, or Nutella waffle… indulge! Just remember,coffee and crepes make the world a happier place, at least we think so.

110 Front Street

(615) 465-6999

Hours – Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Buffalo Wings & Rings

A family-friendly restaurant featuring fresh – never frozen – wings with 12 flavors and two dry seasonings. You can also order your wings as hot or mild as you like. Menu also features a variety of delicious options from salads to burgers as well as a number of other choices to include each member of the family.

105 International Drive

(615) 224-3380

Hours Monday- Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. – Midnight,and Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.