New Saint Thomas care center is first in a network of locations

Saint Thomas Medical Partners held an open house for its new full-service care center just north of Brentwood at 791 Old Hickory Blvd.

The new care center, built on the hillside site formerly occupied by a Shoney’s restaurant, is designed to meet patients’ medical needs close to home with a broad offering of primary care and integrative medicine, on-site lab testing, Premier Radiology imaging services, ExpressCare and more, all under one roof.

On hand at the ribbon cutting was former Titans players Chris Sanders, Kevin Dyson, and Neal O’Donnell who are all Williamson County residents.

“As we expand the Saint Thomas Health community, we are focusing on opportunities to bring more care services closer to the homes of our patients,” said Karen Springer, president and CEO of Saint Thomas Health, a part of Ascension. “We are excited to improve access to holistic, faith-based care in this community.”

The Brentwood-area location in south Davidson County is the first of a network of locations planned to be developed in the next 12 to 18 months by Saint Thomas Medical Partners in the Middle Tennessee area to better serve each community. Saint Thomas Medical Partners is a part of Saint Thomas Health and Ascension, the nation’s largest Catholic and non-profit health system.

“Our new care centers tailor to the needs of each community,” said Fahad Tahir, President, and CEO of Saint Thomas Medical Partners. “We researched and identified the services that are in high demand, but difficult to access in these communities, and put all of these services in one place to simplify our patients’ overall care experience.”

One of the region’s largest medical groups, Saint Thomas Medical Partners, is a physician-led medical group with more than 500 providers at nearly 100 locations serving patients in 28 specialties in communities throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

“As the Brentwood community continues to grow, the demand for primary care and other health offerings increases,” said Nancy Conway, Senior Vice President of Community Relations at Williamson, Inc. “We are grateful that Saint Thomas Health is prioritizing the needs of members of our community.”