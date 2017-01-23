New Tennessee Transportation Map adds local updates

The official 2017 Tennessee Transportation Map is now available for travelers.

There are some new additions to the 2017 map, at least two close to home.

State Route 840 in Middle Tennessee is now designated as Interstate 840. In Williamson County, a section of I-65 was widened, as were several state routes statewide.

Sections of Great River Road were added to the map as a National Scenic Bypass, affecting Lake, Lauderdale, Shelby and Tipton Counties.

“The state map continues to be a valuable tool for motorists to assist them as they plan their travels through Tennessee,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “The map is free and is also available at welcome centers and rest areas across the state.”

The 2017 state map can also be downloaded from the TDOT website at http://www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/maps-state.

Pre-printed maps may be ordered from TDOT online at http://www.tn.gov/tdot/topic/map-ordering or by mailing a request to:

Tennessee Department of Transportation

505 Deaderick Street

James K. Polk Building, Suite 900

Nashville, Tennessee 37243-1402

Individuals may request up to five free maps. Organizations and schools may order up to 100 maps for their use.

The Official 2017 Tennessee Transportation Map is a joint effort between TDOT and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.