New year, new you at Music City Fitness

As the new year is here, you may be looking for a new you. Whether that means losing weight, gaining strength, agility or simply wanting to shed a few holiday pounds. At Music City Fitness they are offering a partnership with local fitness and health providers to bring on the new you for a special January price.

Join the Fitness Revolution with Music City Fitness, CycleBar, The Joint Chiropractic, and Elements Massage of Franklin. Together, they want to help you master and improve your health in 2017 with a comprehensive fitness package that includes:

2 months of unlimited group training sessions at Music City Fitness in Brentwood with any of their certified trainers.

10 Rides at the Cyclebar in Cool Springs.

2 one-hour therapeutic massage sessions at Elements Massage in Franklin.

2 months unlimited chiropractic care at The Joint in Cool Springs or Brentwood.

Health and fitness assessment before and after.

Products from ID Life

Additional prizes and swag

The cost of the total package is $249. With this introductory price, you are saving over $400 off the total package value price of $656. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage in personal training, a massage, and classes at CylceBar. Fitness Revolution programs last eight weeks, you have until January 31st to sign-up and take advantage of this great offer. Sign-up now for this program online or stop by the Music City Fitness location at 101 Creekside Crossing, Suite 600 in Brentwood, or call (615) 891-7632.