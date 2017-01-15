Next at Towne Centre Theatre: “Smokey Joe’s Cafe”

Tickets are on sale now for Smokey Joe’s Cafe, a Broadway musical opening in Brentwood’s own Towne Centre Theatre on Jan. 27.

Smokey Joe’s Café showcases the golden age of America with nearly 40 pop standards written by legendary duo Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller.

An ensemble case performs jukebox hits, turning classic rock n’ roll into song and dance for the stage.

Smokey Joe’s Café was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, when it debuted on Broadway in 1995, and hailed as “wildly infectious” by The New York Daily News.

The Towne Centre Theater’s take on the hit show is directed and choreographed by Kate Adams Kramer, along with Patrick Kramer and music director John Ray. The cast includes: Emily Davis, David Williams, Jay Rudolph, Julia Nettles, Brianna Booker, Kate Murphy Johnston, Curtis LeMoine, Dwayne Anthony Ben and Bentley Caldwell.

Smokey Joe’s Café opens Jan. 27 and runs through Feb. 11. Tickets can be purchased online at www.townecentretheatre.tix.com or by calling (615) 221-1174.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. for evening performances and 2:30 p.m. for Sunday. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Tickets are $16 for students, $18 for military and seniors 60 and over, and $20 for adults. Purchase a specially priced Thursday 4-pack of tickets online and get four tickets for only $60; available online only. Group rates are also available.

Towne Centre Theatre is located at 136 Frierson Street in Brentwood.