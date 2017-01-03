GoFundMe set up for sons of man slain in Nolensville

An investigation into the shooting death of a Nolensville man was still under way Tuesday, according to a statement by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI has so far determined that 43-year-old Robert Ward was inside his home at 9849 Sam Donald Road in Nolensville when he was shot and killed on Sunday night. A 10-year-old child was also inside the home at the time of the shooting, but was not injured, according to the statement.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Ward’s three sons, who apparently lost their mother to homicide as well several years ago. The message accompanying the GoFundMe campaign states that the child inside the home at the time of Ward’s shooting was Ward’s youngest son.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection to the homicide, which has been investigated by the TBI Violent Crime Response team and forensic experts based in Nashville.

The TBI said it will issue another statement when someone is indicted or arrested for the crime.