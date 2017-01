A 43-year-old man was shot and killed in Nolensville last night, according to information released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Robert Ward was found dead at 9849 Sam Donald Road.

The suspected homicide is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Violent Crimes Response Team, at the request of the 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper and the Nolensville Police Department.

The team is currently on the scene collecting evidence. The investigation is ongoing.