Nolensville Market Square, Addiction Campuses, sponsor food pantry donations

Nonprofit Round Up for Nolensville, founded by Addiction Campuses Director of Alumni Amber Mohr, delivered about 130 boxes of food and household and hygiene items to the Nolensville Food Pantry on Christmas Eve as a result of their Reverse Advent Calendar project.

“I cannot thank our sponsor Nolensville Market Square and the people of Nolensville enough,” Mohr said in a press release. “We have a need in this community, and its citizens have really stepped up to the plate to make sure no one goes without food or essential household and hygiene items this Christmas. This is not your ordinary canned food drive. I intentionally sat down with Debbie Noland who runs our local food pantry to find out what 24 items they needed the most. We came up with two Reverse Advent Calendars with an item listed for each of the 24 days of Advent. One calendar was specifically food items, and you’ll notice the only canned item listed is canned meat. The other calendar was specifically household and personal hygiene items.”

Round Up for Nolensville and the Nolensville Food Pantry have managed to get over 30 families adopted for Christmas this year. Mohr says the families are very poor, some with disabilities and special needs, who would not have a Christmas at all without the generosity of others.

“Thanks to Addiction Campuses CEO Brent Clements’ generosity, we were able to take care of an entire family, plus three other members from two other families,” says Mohr.

“Round Up for Nolensville purchased 150 boxes through a generous sponsorship from Nolensville Market Square and we hoped to distribute 50-100 boxes this first year,” says Mohr. “We distributed 130 boxes that will all come back filled with specific food and household items that are always in high demand at the pantry.”