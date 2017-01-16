Nolensville Resident to Launch Buy a Book, Feed a Family Campaign

Nolensville resident and author, Leonardo Ramirez, is launching a brand new crowdfunding campaign that will benefit both young readers and families. Ramirez is seeking funding for the publication of his latest young adult novel while also raising money for a local food pantry.

“I grew up in a single-parent family and as a child lived in extreme poverty. There were a number of instances where we had to get our groceries from either a church or a local Salvation Army. This lasted for many years and shredded my confidence during my middle school years. It also led to even worse things like emotional and sometimes physical abuse. These are things that are easily curable with a meal as a show that you care…and mean it,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez’s newest book, The Orb of Terra, will be available via his crowdfunding campaign called “Buy a Book. Feed a Family,” and a portion of the money raised will go to the Nolensville Food Pantry.

“My protagonists find hope and embrace positive decisions that change their destiny. Decisions that strengthen them to say, ‘I can do this. I’m not beaten. It’s not over.’ Why not inspire your child with the power of hope? And while you’re helping me to publish my book, we’ll be sending proceeds to local food banks like the Nolensville Food Pantry, minimizing hunger…and maximizing hope,” writes Ramirez on his campaign site.

The campaign will officially launch in the spring. Details can be found at the Buy a Book Feed a Family website, where you can sign up for updates and donate.

Previous works for Ramirez include a graphic novel titled Haven of Dante. Following that, Ramirez penned a book called The Jupiter Chronicles: The Secret of the Great Red Spot, which follows the adventure of two children as they are transported to the steam-powered cities of Jupiter, find their long-lost father, stop an attack from Mars, and witness the birth of Steampunk. Ramirez’s latest book The Orb of Terra is the third book in The Jupiter Chronicles series.