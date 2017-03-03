OBITUARY: Ann Elizabeth Moran

Ann Elizabeth Moran, age 97 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away March 2, 2017.

She was born in Williamson Co., Tenn., in the same home where her father was born. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Walker andEmma Mai Fly Moran; sisters, Mary Jo Moran Whitefield and Jimmie Moran Knapton.

She received her B.S. from MTSC (now MTSU) and her Masters of Education from Peabody College. First taught at Hillsboro High School in Williamson County, taught in Manchester, and in McMinnville, moved back home to take care of her mother and taught in the Franklin Special School District, before becoming Supervisor of Libraries for Williamson County Schools. Before her retirement she was involved in setting up libraries in all of the schools. She retired after 48 years in education. She is a member of Williamson County Retired Teachers, W.C. Historical Society, UDC (United Daughters of the Confederacy, Delta Kappa Gamma. She attended Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ. Notable awards and achievements: 1976/1977 Who’s Who in the South and Southwest; Helping Hands award 1988 by Williamson Co. Chamber of Commerce; Middle TN Heart Fund Campaign 1969, 1976 & 1977; 1977 Honorary Sergeant-At- Arms of the TN Senate by Lt. Gov. John S. Wilder; Personalities of America 1978-1979 10th Anniversary Edition; 1974 Selected for inclusion in the Library of Human Resources of the America Bicentennial Research Institute; 1997 recognition of notable contributions to the Williamson Co. Historical Society. She traveled to Honduras more than 20 times to the Baxter Institute of Preaching.

She is survived by sister, Margaret Moran Kinnie; nieces and nephews: James Kinnie of Lewisburg, Tenn., John (Rozanne) Kinnie of Franklin, Tenn., Mary Ann (Willie) Nelson of Franklin, Tenn., Joann Johnson of Columbia, Tenn.; Mary (Ricky) Harris of Spring Hill, Tenn., and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Andy Baker, Philip Johnson and Tyler Robinson officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers: Willie Nelson, John Kinnie, James Kinnie, Ricky Harris, Chad Harris, James Lee Johnson and Rick Warwick. Honorary pallbearers: Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Sorority and members of Daughters of the Confederacy. Memorials may be made to Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ Honduras Mission Fund or World Christian Broadcasting. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Saturday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794- 2289.

